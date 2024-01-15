Who Is Rishabh Sawhney, The Villain Opposite Hrithik Roshan In Fighter?

The much anticipated trailer of Fighter was dropped by the makers on Monday, and within no time, it gripped social media. While fans have already been gushing over Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the trailer introduced the audience to the villain of the film, leaving netizens wondering about him.

With a little digging we found out that the mystery man is none other than actor Rishabh Sawhney, who is set to lock horns with Hrithik in Fighter. Going by the trailer, he will be seen essaying the role of Hrithik's Pakistani counterpart, out on a mission to wreak havoc in India.

Who is Rishabh Sawhney?

Rishabh Sawhney started off in the industry as a model, and he has walked the ramp for some of the most renowned fashion designers, his most favourite being Shantanu & Nikhil.

He marked his acting debut in 2021 with the web show, The Empire, which starred Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor and Drashti Dhami in the lead.

Besides, he has also worked with the crew of shows like Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Bestseller.

Fighter will mark his first big screen stint and he has already managed to create a buzz with only a couple of shots of him in the trailer.

Siddharth Anand's villains

Netizens are also particularly stoked about the new Bollywood villain Rishabh Sawhney as director Siddharth Anand is known for giving the audience some of the most impactful antagonists.

Siddharth famously cast Tiger Shroff as the bad guy in the 2019 spy actioner War, which also starred Hrithik, and it had emerged to be a blockbuster. The film also got Tiger a massive fan following and a bigger platform to showcase his skills.

In 2023, Siddharth helmed the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, in which John Abraham was cast as the villain, and made fans go weak in the knees. Netizens went berserk over John's role in the film, so much so that they even demanded a spin-off film focusing solely on his character.

It will now be interesting to see if Siddharth will be able to score a hattrick in the iconic villains sector with Rishabh Sawhney in Fighter.

Fighter is set to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.