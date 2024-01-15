Fighter Trailer: Netizens Go Berserk Over Hrithik Roshan's 'India Occupied Pakistan' Dialogue, Declare Film 'Blockbuster'

The trailer of Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead, was unveiled by the makers on Monday, and within minutes, it was splashed all over social media, with netizens gushing over it and already declaring it a "certified blockbuster".

With Fighter, the makers have hit just the right nerve as the film is set against the backdrop of India's courageous airstrike on Pakistan after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 jawans.

Some of the dialogues in the film, including the one where Hrithik claims India's right on Pakistan occupied Kashmir, and the one where he threatens to turn the entire neighbouring nation into "India occupied Pakistan", seem to have scored brownie points from netizens.

"Hands down, one the the best trailer cuts ever," a user wrote, while another stated, "2024’s first blockbuster. Trailer is insane, HRITHIK IS CLASS".

"This film will be a game-changer for Hrithik. The chameleon is back with another mind-blowing performance. Sid has presented him in a way we've never seen before. The movie will have everything: action, emotions, romance, and most importantly, patriotism," a fan gushed, and another commented, "The POK and IOP dialogue will be the highlight of the Film for sure."

Any film looks deadlier when you choose a villain who can look more fierce & competitive to lead hero#FighterTrailer give us the glimpses of how we responded on PULWAMA ATTACK & showed pak d level of who's actual father

The trailer has impressed the masses and how, and if the buzz on social media is to go by, then the makers are in for a treat this Republic Day.

Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others, in key roles. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand of War and Pathaan fame.

Fighter is all set to hit the silver screens on January 25, and with the extended weekend, the film is expected to go strong in theatres.