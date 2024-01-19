Siddharth Anand Hits Back After Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir's Slams Fighter Makers For 'Spreading Hate' | Photo Via Instagram

A few days ago, the trailer of Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, was unveiled. However, it sparked controversy after Pakistani celebrities like Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui, and Zara Noor Abbas took to their social media handles and expressed disappointment over the portrayal of Pakistan.

However, after Hania's Instagram story went viral, netizens pointed out how she was featured in a 2018 movie Parwaaz Hai Junoon where the Pakistan Air Force fought against India.

The tweet read, "Didn't she literally work in a movie which was anti-India? If indian celebs have no issue with the anti-India stuff Pakistani celebs do in movies, why do Pak celebs care so much?" Reacting to this, Fighter director Siddharth Anand commented, "Oh!!"

In another, Siddharth responded with a thinking face emoji to a tweet on Hania’s thread.

Meanwhile, after Fighter's trailer release, Hania wrote on her Instagram story, "So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium. Distasteful; let art breathe."

Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others. It is slated to release on January 25, 2024.