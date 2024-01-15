Hrithik Roshan Praises Fighter Co-Stars & Director Siddharth Anand: 'They Gave Everything For The Sake Of Great Cinema'

Hrithik Roshan at Fighter trailer launch | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's much-awaited film, Fighter, was officially launched by the makers in Mumbai. The power-packed trailer promises an exciting and patriotic cinematic experience. It seems to capture the essence of camaraderie, courage, and sacrifice - the integral elements in military narratives. Also, the hard-hitting dialogues and aerial action sequences indicate that the film will showcase thrilling moments that evoke a sense of pride and perfectly hit the patriotic nerve.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Karan Singh Grover.

Dressed in his casual best attire, Hrithik attended the trailer launch event and he had a sea of fans hooting and cheering. The actor put on his best smile as he interacted with the media as well as his fans. Sharing his experience of working on Fighter, Hrithik said, "I believe this is not the time for words but for our work to speak for us. If I have to say something, I would choose 'gratitude'. Thanks to the universe for surrounding me with mad and insane human beings and for the opportunity of working with someone as crazy and passionate as Siddharth Anand."

Praising the director, his co-stars as well as the producers of Fighter, Hrithik said, "I feel incredibly blessed to be surrounded by human beings who have given everything of themselves for the sake of great cinema. To have the humility and courage in them for cinema is something that I value the most. I want to say thank you for the opportunity and let the work speak for us now. I am truly surrounded by giants. And they do this for no desire of power and without any ego. It's just selfless work and that has been so inspiring for me."

While Deepika did not attend the event, Hrithik was joined by Siddharth Anand, Akshay Oberoi and Anil Kapoor.

Sharing his experience of working on the film, Anil Kapoor stated, "It's been a phenomenal journey and I hope this journey continues even after the film's release. What this film has taught me is discipline and selfless work. I am overwhelmed with the audiences' reaction to the trailer. It was a pleasure working with Hrithik, Siddharth, Akshay and others. We all have done our best."

Addressing the audience and media, Siddharth said, "It's time for us to actually get the film out and I want all of you to come to watch Fighter with the same enthusiasm. We have given it all in the last few years. It is not an easy film. I have made other action films as well but this has been another journey altogether. We had no idea what we were going to do and everyone supported us throughout this journey. It's not a one-man show. My team is still in the studio, wrapping up the film with final touches. I want to thank everyone in my team and everyone present here. Keep showering your love on us."

Fighter makes Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2024.