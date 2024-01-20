 Fighter: Most Expensive Ticket Of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount
Updated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Fighter is scheduled to release theatrically on 25 January 2024. Starring Fighter is scheduled to be released theatrically on January 25, 2024. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead, the film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. With just a few days away from its theatrical release, advance bookings are open, and they are in full swing.

The anticipation surrounding Fighter is unreal, and fans are leaving no stones unturned to make sure they don't miss out on the cinematic spectacle. According to our research, a closer look reveals the price of Fighter's most expensive ticket in Mumbai.

According to Book My Show, the most expensive ticket is priced at a whopping ₹2,200 at Inox, Insignia at Atria Mall in Worli, followed by Maison PVR: Living Room, Luxe, and Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex, which costs ₹2,050.

A few days ago, the makers of Fighter had unveiled the trailer of the film. This marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first on-screen collaboration. The Siddharth Anand directorial also features Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Akshay Oberoi.

Meanwhile, the runtime of Fighter is 2 hours and 46 minutes long.

