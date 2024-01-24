Anil Kapoor Breaks Into Tears As Hrithik Roshan Praises Him Amid Fighter Promotions (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently broke down in tears as his Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan praised him during a promotional event of their much-awaited film. The release of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik and Anil Kapoor's Fighter is just round the corner and the makers of the action entertainer are busy with the promotions of the film. Director Siddharth Anand and the lead actors came together to interact with the media on Tuesday in Mumbai and shared their experience of working on the film.

During the interaction, Hrithik reminisced about his upbringing, highlighting the period when he absorbed valuable lessons from Anil while observing him on sets. Hrithik stated that Anil has been a source of inspiration for him.

Praising Anil for his craft and dedication, Hrithik recalled an incident during the shoot of Fighter and said that the 67-year-old actor set the bar for the whole film. "When I gave that compliment to him (during Fighter shoot) as to how well he's done the scene and his effort can be seen, his eyes welled up. When he is getting to hear that he has done well, he had tears in his eyes. This is after four decades of doing what he does and still to have the power to give so much into a scene. That day I again turned into an assistant and I just watched him and learnt."

This made Anil emotional and he broke down into tears.

Hrithik and Anil have collaborated for the first time for a film. Reportedly, Hrithik has assisted his father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, in films like Khel and Karobaar, which starred Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Fighter also marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration. They play Indian Air Force officers in the film. The film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and others. It is all set to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2024.