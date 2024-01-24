Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan Twin In Black As They Head To Delhi For Fighter Promotions

By: Sachin T | January 24, 2024
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan jetted off to Delhi for the promotions of their upcoming film, Fighter, on January 24
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actors made heads turn with their stylish appearance at Mumbai airport
While Hrithik looked handsome in jeans and black t-shirt, Deepika opted for an oversized blazer and pants
Deepika tied her hair in a messy bun and wore red lipstick. Both the actors completed their looks with black sunglasses
In Fighter, Hrithik will be seen as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty
On the other hand, Deepika will play the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign Minni
The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Rishabh Sawhney and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024
