Siddharth Anand On Fighter's Comparisons With Top Gun: 'Stop Thinking That Everything Is Copied'

The makers of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's Fighter are busy with the promotions of the much-awaited action entertainer. Ever since the trailer of Fighter was launched, the film generated quite a buzz on social media. It swiftly went viral, and fans were all praises for its dynamic action sequences and impactful dialogues.

It may be noted that several aerial action sequences of the film, shown in the trailer, have been compared with Hollywood film Top Gun. The movie is set against the backdrop of India's airstrike on Pakistan after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 jawans.

Reacting to the comparison, director Siddharth Anand said that it is 'inevitable'.

"As a filmmaker, you have to be prepared that if you make a film on planes they will call it Top Gun because they have no reference point so they believe that we are not so creative, that we will do things that will be a rip-off. We need to start looking at our films with a little bit more respect and not constantly believe that things are being ripped off. People do get inspired, even in the West, by content that is created in the East," the filmmaker told Zoom.

Siddharth went on to say that he recently did some sequences that were 'similar' to a franchise film that came out later. However, he stated that he was "not saying they copied us and there is no way they would copy us so let’s be real. There are only that many things that you can do in action and there will be overlaps. You just have to do it with an X-factor that makes it different."

The director said that people should be "a little more proud of your own country and your country’s work and stop thinking that everything is inspired or copied from the West."

Fighter makes Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration. They play Indian Air Force officers in the film. The film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and others. It is all set to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2024.