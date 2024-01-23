Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Make For A Solid Pair As They Promote Fighter

By: Sachin T | January 23, 2024

Bollywood's newest on-screen jodi Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone made everyone skip a beat as they arrived together to promote their upcoming film, Fighter

They were joined by Anil Kapoor, who will be seen playing the role of an IAF Commanding Officer in Fighter

Hrithik once again proved why he is called the Greek God of Bollywood as he made everyone swoon over his good looks

He looked sporty in a casual t-shirt and jeans, but he added the edge to his look with a grey jacket and cap

Deepika looked gorgeous in a white sweatshirt and blue jeans

She kept her hair down and was seen flashing her million dollar smiles as the cameras

Anil Kapoor defied age once again as he reached the venue in an all-black look

The actors were accompanied by Fighter director Siddharth Anand as they all reached the address a press conference

Based against the backdrop of the Pulwama attack, Fighter is all set to hit the theatres on January 25

Thanks For Reading!

Take A Closer Look At Alia Bhatt's ₹45,000 Ramayana-Themed Mysore Silk Saree
Find out More