Take A Closer Look At Alia Bhatt's ₹45,000 Ramayana-Themed Mysore Silk Saree

By: Sachin T | January 23, 2024
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor
The actress looked beautiful in a turquoise blue Mysore silk saree. She tied her hair in a bun and opted for gold jewellery for the auspicious event
Alia's Ramayana-themed designer saree costs Rs 45,000, according to India Today
The saree had most important scenes from the Ramayana intricately hand-painted on the Pallu
It featured the breaking of the Shiva Dhanush, King Dasharathas promise, the golden deer, the kidnapping of Mata Sita, the Ram Setu, Lord Hanuman presenting the ring to Ma Sita and the Rama Pattabishek
According to Alia's stylist Ami Patel, the miniature paintings were done in a traditional “Pattachitra” style
It took around 100 hours for the artist to complete the paintings on the saree
The silk saree was designed by designer label Madhurya
