Rakul Preet Singh Carries ₹2.9 Lakh Tote Bag As She Steps Out In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 23, 2024
Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday was spotted by the paparazzi outside a clinic in Santacruz, Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
The actress was seen stepping out her swanky black car as she was papped today.
Rakul Preet Singh wore a Love Moschino graphic print T-shirt in white which is priced at ₹10,952.
The actress paired her white round-neck T-shirt with a pair of blue denim jeans and wore black slides.
Rakul Preet Singh grabbed eyeballs as she stepped out carrying ₹2.9 lakh tote bag from Louis Vuitton.
The black and white bag is called 'Since 1854 OnTheGo GM,' according to the official website.
Rakul Preet Singh's luxurious bag features Monogram Flowers and the number 1854, which is the year of the House’s founding.
Meanwhile, currently, Rakul Preet Singh is rumoured to tie the knot to her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani in February 2024.