 Farah Khan Calls Diana Penty's 100-Year-Old Ancestral Home Mumbai's Buckingham Palace: 'Yeh Shah Rukh Khan Ke Mannat Jitna...'
Filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited actress Diana Penty's 100-year-old ancestral home in Mumbai, accompanied by her cook, Dilip. Calling it 'Mumbai’s Buckingham Palace,' Farah was amazed by its vintage charm. She even compared Diana's room to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, joking, "Not even a dance studio in Lokhandwala is this big," leaving Diana blushing.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited actress Diana Penty’s ancestral home in Mumbai, accompanied by her longtime cook, Dilip. She was deeply impressed by the 100-year-old house, which once belonged to Diana’s great-grandfather, with almost everything inside, from the furniture to the decor, dating back to the same era.

Farah Khan Calls Diana Penty's Ancestral Home Mumbai's Buckingham Palace

While travelling to Diana’s place from her home, a two-hour journey, Farah joked to Dilip that the house looked like the huge Royal residence Buckingham Palace and quipped that she had brought him to London. The video began with Diana warmly greeting Farah and Dilip. When the director asked her to take them to the kitchen, Diana quipped, "Upstairs is me and downstairs is we," referring to her mother and family who live on the ground floor. She added with a smile, "We're going to mom’s because mom has the proper kitchen."

Check out the video:

article-image

Farah Khan Compares Diana Penty's House To Mannat

Later, when Diana took Farah to her room upstairs, the filmmaker was highly impressed by the spaciousness of the house, which also featured a huge terrace. Complimenting the room, Farah exclaimed, "Not even a dance studio in Lokhandwala is this big! It’s as big as Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat living room."

Diana couldn't stop blushing at the compliment and modestly disagreed, but Farah insisted. She then jokingly said that Shah Rukh should be invited to Diana’s house, to which the actress replied that she would love to have him there.

Farah was taken aback after spotting a large, round centerpiece in Diana's room. Curious, she asked jokingly, "Please tell me, what is this merry-go-round-like thing in the middle?"

Diana laughed and explained, "It's been here since I was a child! Someone gave it to my grandfather or great-grandfather. I heard it might have come from a World War II ship."

Diana Penty Work Front

On the work front, Diana was last seen in the series Do You Wanna Partner, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

Next, she has courtroom drama Section 84 with Amitabh Bachchan.

