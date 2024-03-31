 Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More
Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole is a 2024 Indian Bengali language satirical comedy directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole is a Bengali film, starring Abir Chatterjee in the lead. After a successful theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on OTT in April.

Where to watch Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole

The film tells the story of a detective, Dipak Chatterjee, who is a fictional character. Viewers can watch the film on Hoichoi.

Plot

The movie received positive feedback from the audience. The trailer shows a detective who emerges to protect the city of Kolkata as Badami Hyena from the threat of evil. It takes a dramatic turn when Swapankumar presents a thrilling narrative that complicates Dipak's fate.

The trailer depicts Dipak Chatterjee being pulled out of retirement by his creator to track down a dangerous terrorist organisation. However, the detective, Swapan Kumar, must confront his own personal demons.

Cast and production

The film features Abir Chatterjee as Dipak Chatterjee, Shruti Das as Tashi, Sri Swapan Kumar, Saoli Bandopadhyay, Loknath Dey, Pratik Dutta as Ratanlal, Goutam Halder. Cinematography is done by Ramyadip Saha and music is composed by Amit Chatterjee.

