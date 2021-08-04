Shreyas Talpade shares the pros and cons of cinema halls, OTT

The actor shares his viewpoint on what makes every OTT platform a success in today's time. "Why do you think there are so many OTT platforms and all of them are doing well? It is because when you have content, you tend to binge-watch it, finish it off and move to the next one. That's where the OTT's will score. Because the millennials are hooked on their phone sets, they just want to see more content," he told IANS.

Talking about the addiction to phones in today's age and time, he said: "We have gone to that extent that every day everyone is continuously checking their phones. We keep looking if some message has come, what is new there on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. We check our phones every five minutes for a new thing. People are still looking for some content on their phones. Every content clicks with someone or the other."

The actor shared he has been offered a couple of OTT projects, however, he is still considering them.

However, the "Golmaal" actor's kitty is full of forthcoming big screen film releases. "Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5' shooting was planned for this year, but because of the pandemic, it has been pushed further. My next release would be 'Manu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi' and Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi love story 'Mrigtrishna'," signed off Shreyas.