'Some actors feel insecure to work with me': Shreyas Talpade reveals he is going through a bad patch

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has recently made some shocking revealations in one of his interviews. He revealed that there are certain actors in the industry who are insecure about sharing screen space with him and don't want to work with him.

While interacting with ETimes, Shreyas said that he has done certain films for friends only keeping their interests in mind. However, he said that he has been backstabbed by the same friends.

Without taking any names, the Om Shanti Om actor stated that some of his friends go ahead and make films without including him, which makes him question if they are even his friends at all.

Shreyas, who has been part of the industry for almost 15 years, said that 90 percent of the people in the film industry are just acquaintances and there are only 10 percent of the people who actually feel happy when the actor does well.

However, the actor said that he is happy with where he is today but is not done yet. The actor said that even megastar Amitabh Bachchan had to go through a bad patch in his career and admitted that the same thing is happening with him.