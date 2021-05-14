Shreyas Talpade's OTT platform to generate revenue to aid theatre artists amid COVID-19 pandemic

Actor Shreyas Talpade has come forward with an initiative to support theatre actors and live performing artists amidst the ongoing pandemic.

The actor launched his app Nine Rasa last year that showcases plays, live performances, and different forms of storytelling. On Nine Rasa, he has now started an exclusive catalogue through which clubs or groups can organize a joint screening of plays. It is a paid subscription-based service.

The plays can be enjoyed sitting at home and a sizeable percentage of the revenue would go to the cast and crew of the show. The remaining revenue would be given to people in the theatre community who need help.