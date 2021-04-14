Shreyas Talpade talks about his new OTT venture ‘Nine Rasa’

He’s a man who dons many hats — brilliant actor, director and producer and now OTT platform creator. That’s right, Shreyas Talpade’s ‘Nine Rasa’ is India’s first OTT platform that has created more than 1,500 jobs for technicians, actors, writers, lightmen, etc. It cements one unique idea that showcases theatre and other performing arts to promote talent — it was conceptualised with the intention to help the theatre fraternity. The platform was kick-started on April 9, 2021 and will stream full length plays, one-act plays, stand-ups, dance, poetry, story reading and documentary. Read on as Shreyas talks more about this…

You are successfully traversing various spheres of filmmaking. What do you have to say about this new venture?

To be honest, life comes a full circle at times! And, this is one of those moments. Mark Twain has rightly written: 'The most important days of your life are, one is the day when you are born. And the second is when you know the reason why you are born'. Somewhere we keep looking for that one purpose in life. I feel probably this was my purpose in life where I had to do something like this. I have been thinking for the longest time that theatre has given me so much, what have I given to it? Yes, I agree that 2020 was a disastrous year. But it also gave us an opportunity to think beyond what we were doing. To get out of the comfort zone and think out of the box. The whole process of 'Nine Rasa' was started to help the theatre community in some way or the other. Gradually, people started associating with us and today, we are at a place where we have announced the date of the formal launch. The idea is 'Theatre ne laake yaha tak khada kiya, toh hum theatre ke liye kuch na kuch karne ki koshish toh kare'. Now how much this effort becomes fruitful, it all depends on you all.