Shreyas Talpade Birthday Special: A look at the doting dad's adorable pictures with daughter Aadya

Shreyas Talpade was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 27th January 1976. Shreyas went to Shree Ram Welfare Society High School in Andheri West. He graduated from Mithibai College.

Shreyas started his career by acting in several Marathi Soap Operas. He acted in serials like 'Jaane Anjaane', 'Damini' and 'Woh'. Shreyas Talpade's big break came in 2005 when he appeared as the main lead in 'Iqbal'.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, 'Iqbal' was loved by the critics and audiences. Shreyas played a deaf and mute young boy who idealized the great Kapil Dev and wanted to play for India.

Shreyas has appeared in several commercially successful films like 'Housefull 2' and 'Golmaal Again'. Shreyas married Deepti Talpade on 31st December 2004. The couple was blessed with a little girl on 4th May 2008.

Here are the most adorable pictures of Shreyas Talpade with his daughter Aadya-