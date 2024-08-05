Shraddha Kapoor UNFOLLOWS Boyfriend Rahul Mody On Instagram Days After Making Relationship Official

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was all over the news a few days ago after she seemingly made her relationship official with Rahul Mody on Instagram. But just as fans rejoiced over the news, Shraddha went on to unfollow Rahul on social media for reasons unknown.

Eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that Shraddha unfollowed Rahul on Instagram. And not just him, but she also unfollowed his sister Sonika, and their production house. The Stree actress took it a step ahead and even unfollowed the dedicated Instagram page of Rahul's pet dog.

Fans wondered what went wrong between the lovebirds, considering it was only recently that Shraddha had made their relationship public after keeping it a secret for nearly two years.

In June, Shraddha had surprised her fans after she dropped a late night selfie with Rahul with a mushy caption. "Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar," she wrote, along with their picture.

Not just that, but she had also been flaunting an 'R' pendant around her neck for a while, and she did not shy away from showing it off in her photos as well.

Shraddha and Rahul are yet to react to the breakup rumours.

For those unversed, the two met on the sets of the actress' 2023 film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and instantly hit it off. They were even seen attending the Jamnagar pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant together.

Rahul is a well-known Bollywood writer and has worked in films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, among others.

On the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated Stree 2, which is set to hit the silver screens on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day.