'Should Have Chosen His Words Better': Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin REACTS To Arshad Warsi's 'Joker' Comment On Prabhas

A few days ago, Arshad Warsi shared his brutal review of Kalki 2898 AD, saying that Prabhas, the film's lead, looked like a 'joker.' However, his comment did not sit well with netizens and several Telugu stars. While Prabhas has yet to respond to Warsi's remark, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin has now finally broken his silence on the matter.

On X, a fan shared a clip from Kalki 2898 AD, which featured Prabhas. Sharing it, the fan wrote, "This one scene (greater than symbols) >>>> whole Bollywood… Kalki 2898 AD… Prabhas." In response, Nag wrote, "Let's not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry.."

"Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that prabhas was the best ever in k2," added the filmmaker.

He added, "Too much hate in the world already bro...we can try not to add to it..I know prabhas garu will also feel the same."

Earlier, Saswata Chatterjee, who played the role of Commander Manas in Kalki 2898 AD, reacted to Warsi's comment and told India Today, "Don’t want to say anything about him (Arshad), that’s his opinion, not mine. As a matter of fact, Prabhas looks like a larger-than-life man. His screen presence is extraordinary. He was the best choice for this role. He is absolutely amazing in the film."

Meanwhile, appearing on Unfiltered by Samdish podcast, Arshad shared his review on Kalki 2898 AD and said, "Amit ji was unbelievable... Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a 'Mad Max'. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyu karte hain aisa mujhe nahin samajh mein aata."

Kalki 2898 AD also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, among others.