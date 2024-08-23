Vishnu Manchu Wants Arshad Warsi To Refrain From Commenting On Fellow Actors Amid Prabhas Controversy

Arshad Warsi recently stated that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in his recently released Kalki 2898 AD. Ever since, netizens as well as several actors from the South industry have criticised him for his opinion. Now, Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu has written a letter to CINETAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) and asked Arshad to refrain from commenting on fellow actors.

In his letter, he said, "Dear Ms. Poonam Dhillon, I hope this letter finds you well. As the President of the Movie Artiste Association (MAA), I am writing to bring to your attention a matter that has caused significant concern within the Telugu film fraternity. In a recent interview, Mr. Arshad Warsi, a seasoned actor respected across industries, shared his opinion on the film Kalki. While we respect and acknowledge the right of every individual to express their views, it is with regret that I must address a very belittling comment he made about actor Mr. Prabhas. Mr. Warsi's remark has hurt the sentiments of many in the Telugu film community and among fans."

Check it out:

Read Also Arshad Warsi TURNS OFF Comments Under Family Photo On Instagram After Abusive Messages From Prabhas...

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Manchu added that in today's age of social media, every word can get escalated quickly and as public figures, one should exercise caution in their expressions. "Words have power, and they can either build bridges or create rifts. Mr. Warsi's remark, unfortunately, has created unnecessary negativity among cinema lovers and within our fraternity," he said.