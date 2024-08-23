 Arshad Warsi TURNS OFF Comments Under Family Photo On Instagram After Abusive Messages From Prabhas Fans
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArshad Warsi TURNS OFF Comments Under Family Photo On Instagram After Abusive Messages From Prabhas Fans

Arshad Warsi TURNS OFF Comments Under Family Photo On Instagram After Abusive Messages From Prabhas Fans

It all began after Arshad stated in an interview that he did not like Kalki 2898 AD as Prabhas' character was reduced to that of a 'joker'

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is at the receiving end of excessive hate and trolling on social media days after he criticised Prabhas' act in Kalki 2898 AD. And while the actor has still not reacted to the backlash, he turned off the comments under his latest post on Friday.

It all began after Arshad stated in an interview that he did not like Kalki 2898 AD as Prabhas' character was reduced to that of a 'joker'. Fans of the 'Rebel Star' slammed the Jolly LLB actor for the remark, and sent an endless barrage of hate towards him on social media.

Read Also
Telugu Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda Slams Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD:...
article-image

Arshad Warsi deactivates Instagram comments

Arshad's latest post on Instagram features him, along with his wife Maria Goretti and their daughter, and soon after his remark on Prabhas went viral, fans of the south superstar flooded the comments section under the post with abuses and expletives.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Department
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Department
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh To Contest Against Devendra Fadnavis In Nagpur South-West Constituency? Here's What We Know
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh To Contest Against Devendra Fadnavis In Nagpur South-West Constituency? Here's What We Know
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here
Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report
Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report

"Aukaat kya hai teri?" a fan commented, while another asked Arshad to apologise to Prabhas. "Your lifetime collection is equal to Prabhas' remuneration," a fan mocked.

They even targetted Arshad's family, thus forcing the actor to deactivate the comments section.

Read Also
'Absence Of Professionalism': Actor Sudheer Babu SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In...
article-image

Arshad Warsi-Prabhas controversy

Arshad's 'joker' remark on Prabhas has stirred up a massive controversy, with not just fans but south celebs too jumping in and slamming the Munna Bhai MBBS actor.

Among those who criticised Arshad were Nani, Sudheer Babu, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Ajay Bhupathi, and others. Nani stated that this was the maximum fame Arshad got in his life, while Bhupathi claimed he was jealous of Prabhas. However, Nani later backtracked and stated that he regretted the words he used for Arshad.

Read Also
'Can See Jealousy In Your Eyes': Director Ajay Bhupathi SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas...
article-image

In the midst of all this, Prabhas and his team have maintained a radio silence. Arshad too is yet to put out an official statement on his stance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Boney Kapoor SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Claiming He Was 'Underpaid' For Roop Ki Rani Song In 1993: 'He...

Boney Kapoor SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Claiming He Was 'Underpaid' For Roop Ki Rani Song In 1993: 'He...

Arshad Warsi TURNS OFF Comments Under Family Photo On Instagram After Abusive Messages From Prabhas...

Arshad Warsi TURNS OFF Comments Under Family Photo On Instagram After Abusive Messages From Prabhas...

Sharad Sankla Aka Abdul Did NOT Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah In May, Calls Reports...

Sharad Sankla Aka Abdul Did NOT Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah In May, Calls Reports...

Harold And The Purple Crayon Review: Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery’s Film Is A Crayon, A Conundrum,...

Harold And The Purple Crayon Review: Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery’s Film Is A Crayon, A Conundrum,...

Uorfi Javed Exudes Mandakini Vibes In Bejewelled Outfit At Follow Kar Lo Yaar Premiere In Mumbai

Uorfi Javed Exudes Mandakini Vibes In Bejewelled Outfit At Follow Kar Lo Yaar Premiere In Mumbai