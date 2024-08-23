Arshad Warsi TURNS OFF Comments Under Family Photo On Instagram After Abusive Messages From Prabhas Fans

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is at the receiving end of excessive hate and trolling on social media days after he criticised Prabhas' act in Kalki 2898 AD. And while the actor has still not reacted to the backlash, he turned off the comments under his latest post on Friday.

It all began after Arshad stated in an interview that he did not like Kalki 2898 AD as Prabhas' character was reduced to that of a 'joker'. Fans of the 'Rebel Star' slammed the Jolly LLB actor for the remark, and sent an endless barrage of hate towards him on social media.

Sorry to Say

Prabhas is a Joker in #Kalki2898AD

- Munna Bhai MBBS fame Arshad



So sad to hear this 💔



Not only Him , They are many people saying Amithab is main lead and prabhas is a comedian including some Telugu audience



Hope he will do main lead in Kalki Part2 pic.twitter.com/tEJthHynMe — Hemanth Kiara (@ursHemanthRKO) August 18, 2024

Arshad Warsi deactivates Instagram comments

Arshad's latest post on Instagram features him, along with his wife Maria Goretti and their daughter, and soon after his remark on Prabhas went viral, fans of the south superstar flooded the comments section under the post with abuses and expletives.

"Aukaat kya hai teri?" a fan commented, while another asked Arshad to apologise to Prabhas. "Your lifetime collection is equal to Prabhas' remuneration," a fan mocked.

They even targetted Arshad's family, thus forcing the actor to deactivate the comments section.

Arshad Warsi-Prabhas controversy

Arshad's 'joker' remark on Prabhas has stirred up a massive controversy, with not just fans but south celebs too jumping in and slamming the Munna Bhai MBBS actor.

Among those who criticised Arshad were Nani, Sudheer Babu, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Ajay Bhupathi, and others. Nani stated that this was the maximum fame Arshad got in his life, while Bhupathi claimed he was jealous of Prabhas. However, Nani later backtracked and stated that he regretted the words he used for Arshad.

In the midst of all this, Prabhas and his team have maintained a radio silence. Arshad too is yet to put out an official statement on his stance.