Telugu Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda Slams Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD: 'Not Funny'

Ever since Arshad Warsi called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD, he has faced backlash from several South Indian stars. On Wednesday, August 21, Telugu actor and writer Siddhu Jonnalagadda expressed his disappointment and criticised Warsi for his remark. He also called Prabhas 'one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema.'

Sharing an official statement on his Instagram story, the DJ Tillu actor wrote, "Everybody has a right to opinion. We all like/hate films and actors according to our whims and fancies and that is alright. But, how you express that opinion matters, big time. Especially when you are a member of the same community and know how hard it is to find a footing here and then to sustain it. We are all game for some constructive criticism but terms like "Joker" don't exactly scream the same.

Check out the statement:

He added, "Well, it's no joke that #Kalki is the pride of Indian cinema and Mr. Nag Ashwin has made something class apart. Certainly not funny that he made a film that collected over 1000 cr. Prabhas anna is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema and there is a reason behind it. It's called "The X factor"."

Siddhu also stated that Prabhas' stardom goes beyond success because his failures make more money than people can fathom. Further, the actor said that Prabhas is one of the strong pillars behind the success of Kalki 2898 AD.

"These are just facts even if I'm fanboying here. Here at the Telugu cinema, we respect anyones right to opinion provided the mode of delivery is mindful. Let's have some mutual respect here please," concluded the actor.

For those unaware, Arshad talked about Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD and said at Unfiltered with Samdish, "I am really sad, why was he... He was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata ."