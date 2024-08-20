 'Absence Of Professionalism': Actor Sudheer Babu SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD
t all began after Arshad reviewed Kalki 2898 AD during his appearance on a podcast, and stated that Amitabh Bachchan was terrific in the film, Prabhas looked like a 'joker'

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is at the receiving end of severe hate and criticism ever since he said that Prabhas' character in the film Kalki 2898 AD was reduced to a 'joker'. After backlash from fans, Arshad has now been slammed by south actor Sudheer Babu, who touted the remark as 'absence of professionalism'.

Sudheer took to his X handle and joined the bandwagon to criticise Arshad for his review of Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD. "It's okay to criticize constructively but it's never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi," he wrote.

He went on to say, "Prabhas' stature is too big for comments coming from small minds.."

article-image

It all began after Arshad reviewed Kalki 2898 AD during his appearance on a podcast, and stated that Amitabh Bachchan was terrific in the film, Prabhas looked like a 'joker'.

Soon after the video went viral, fans of Prabhas sent a barrage of hate towards Arshad, and they flooded his social media posts with abusive comments.

Later, south film director Ajay Bhupathi also condemned Arshad's remark and called the Jolly LLB actor jealous. "#Prabhas is the man who has given everything & will do anything to take Indian Cinema to the world audience, a Pride of our nation. We can see the jealousy on that film, on him in your eyes just because you've faded out & no one gives an eye to you," he said.

"There's a limit & a way to express our opinion... Seems like you're the one that you've said about him," he added.

Both Arshad and Prabhas have maintained radio silence over the controversy.

