 'Aukaat Kya Hai Teri': Arshad Warsi Receives HATE On Social Media After Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD
During his appearance on a podcast, Arshad criticised Kalki 2898 AD, and stated while Amitabh Bachchan was unbelievable in the film, Prabhas was reduced to being a joker

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is at the receiving end of severe backlash and hate ever since he called Prabhas 'a joker' for his role in Kalki 2898 AD. A video of the actor making the statement has now gone viral on the internet, and fans of Prabhas seem to be in no mood to spare Arshad.

During his appearance on Unfiltered by Samdish podcast, Arshad criticised Kalki 2898 AD, and stated while Amitabh Bachchan was unbelievable in the film, Prabhas was reduced to being a joker. "I am really sad but, why was he was like a joker? Why?" he rued.

However, his comment did not go down well with Prabhas' fans, who call themselves 'Rebel fans', and they wasted no time in attacking Arshad on social media. They flooded the comments section under the Munna Bhai MBBS actor's latest posts, with abusive messages, stating how Prabhas was a way bigger star than him.

"Aukaat kya hai teri," a fan commented, while another wrote, "Please apologise to Prabhas Garu, this is not the way you treat an other actor. I know your fav hero is not as great as Prabhas, but everyone can't be Prabhas," another user commented.

"His parkings collection is better than your film collection," a Prabhas fan wrote under a picture of Arshad and his family.

The Jolly LLB actor is yet to react to the hate and trolling online.

Kalki 2898 AD released on June 27, and it became the biggest hit of 2024 with over Rs 1000 crore box office collection globally. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Arshad will be seen next in Jolly LLB 3. Akshay and Arshad will reprise their roles as lawyers, with Subhash Kapoor on board to direct the project.

