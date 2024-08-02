Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Pan-India Blockbuster

Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kalki 2898 AD is a dystopian film starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. It also stars Kamal Haasan in a prominent role. The film is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Kalki 2898 AD on OTT?

According to reports, it will release on August 23, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. The film was released in theatres on June 27, 2024, and it received positive response from audiences and critics. The dystopian film became highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Plot

The film is set in Kashi in 2898 AD. The trailer shows that evil ruler named Yaskin dominates the whole city and extracts all the natural resources from the city to make a complex. The film narrates the tale of a superhero, Kalki, who is also known as the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. In the movie, Ashwatthama, whom Lord Krishna cursed in the battle of Kurukshetra, decides to protect Sumathi's unborn child (Kalki) from evil. Will he be able to save Sumathi from Yaskin?

Cast

The film features Prabhas as Bhairava, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Deepika Padukone as Sumathi, Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin, Saswata Chatterjee as Commander Manas, Disha Patani as Roxie, Shobana as Mariam, the leader of Shambhala, Vinay Kumar as Sirius and Mrunal Thakur as Divya, among others.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The film is directed and written by Nag Ashwin with Rutham Samar, BS Sarwagna Kumar and Sai Madhav Burra. Priyanka Dutt has produced the film with C Aswani Dutt and Swapna Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. The cinematography is done by Djordje Stojiljkovic, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has edited the film.