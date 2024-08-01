Indian 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kamal Haasan's Film Online

Indian 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kamal Hassan-starrer Indian 2 is an action film which was released in theatres on July 12, 2024, and received mixed reviews from critics. Fans around the world praised Kamal Hassan's performance as Senapathy. The film is set to release on OTT in August.

When and where to watch Indian 2 on OTT?

According to reports, the vigilante action film will premiere online in August and it will be available on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

Plot

The film centres around a freedom fighter named Senapathy, who returns to India after a young man, Siddharth, tries to expose corruption in the country. Senapathy, who had previously fought numerous battles to protect his land from the British, decides to eliminate crime and corruption in society and calls it a second war of independence. The trailer ends with Senapathy's voice in which he asks the citizens to take the Gandhian approach, and he will take Netaji's (Subhas Chandra Bose) approach. How will Senapthy fight the battle? Will he be able to bring justice to the society?

Cast

Along with Kamal Haasan as vigilante Senapathy, the film also features Siddharth as Chitra Aravindhan, Rakul Preet Singh as Disha, SJ Suryah as Sakalakala Vallava, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Aarthi Thangavel, Samuthirakani as Varadharajan, Brahmanandam as Ramana Reddy, Gulshan Grover as Amit Agarwal, Zakir Hussain as Darshan Bhai, Akhilendra Mishra as Madanlal Mehta and Vinod Sagar as Kirubakaran.

About Indian 2

The action film is a sequel to 1996 film, Indian, directed by S Shankar. It was written by B Jeyamohan, Lakshmi Saravana Kumar, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and S Shankar. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies produced the film. A Sreekar Prasad has edited the film, and Ravi Varman did the cinematography. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.