Nadanna Sambhavam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Biju Menon's Comedy Film

Nadanna Sambhavam OTT Release Date | Trailer

Nadanna Sambhavam is a comedy film starring Biju Menon in the lead role. It was released in theatres on June 21, 2024, and will be released digitally in August 2024.

When and where to watch Nadanna Sambhavam film online?

The film is scheduled to release on August 9, 2024. ManoramaMAX has already bought the streaming rights to the Malayalam movie. It received a mixed response from audiences and critics after its theatrical release.

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around a villa and its inhabitants. What happens when the villa's owner meets a bizarre tenant? The film also shows how differences in perception can lead to rivalry between two communities.

Cast

The film features Biju Menon as Sreekumaran Unni, Shruti Ramachandran as Roshy, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Ajith Neelakandan, Sudhi Koppa as Lincoln, Shruti Ramachandran as Roshy, Lalu Alex as CI Pradeep R, Noushad Ali, Jess Sweeja, Eithal Evana Sherin, Anagha Ashok, Sreejith Nair, Johny Antony as SI Siby KJ and Athira Harikumar.

About Nadanna Sambhavam

The film is written by Rajesh Gopinadhan and Vishnu Narayan has directed it. Renu A and Anup Kannan have produced the film under Anup Kannan Stories. Toby John and Saiju Sreedharan edited the film. The cinematography is done by Manesh Madhavan. Ankit Menon has composed the music.