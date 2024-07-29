Ghudchadi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sanjay Dutt & Raveena Tandon's Film

Ghudchadi OTT Release Date | A screengrab from the trailer

Ghudchadi is a romantic comedy film starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. It is set for a digital release in August 2024. The romantic comedy film is directed by the creator of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Partner (2007).

When and where to watch Ghudchadi?

The upcoming film is scheduled to release on August 9, 2024. It will be available on Jio Cinema. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram account, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Kiski finally hogi Ghudchadi? Watch #Ghudchadi, streaming from August 9 onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium. Subscribe to JioCinema Premium at Rs.29 per month. Exclusive content. Ad-free. Any device. Up to 4K."

Plot

The film is set in Rajasthan and follows the story of a young couple named Chirag Sharma and Devika. In spite of many differences, they fall in love with each other and decide to marry. However, things become very intense when Chirag discovers that his father, Veer Sharma, is dating Devika's mother. What would Devika and Chirag do when they figure out their parents want to marry each other?

Cast

The film's cast includes Sanjay Dutt as Veer Sharma, Raveena Tandon as Menka, Khushalii Kumar as Devika, Parth Samthaan as Chirag Sharma, Aruna Irani as Kalyani Devi, Achint Kaur as Sunita, Aakash Dabhade as Mayank, Riney Aryaa, Navni Parihar, Naresh Gosain and Surendra Rajan.

About Ghudchadi

Ghudchadi is produced by Binoy Gandhi, Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Krishan Kumar under T Series and Keep Dreaming Pictures. Yogesh Jani has done the cinematography and Mitesh Soni has edited the film. The film is edited by Mitesh Soni and Lijo George-DJ Chetas have composed the music with Tanishk Bagchi.