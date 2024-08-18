 Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)

Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)

Arshad Warsi recently expressed disappointment after watching Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which was released in June 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, was released in June 2024 and was well-received by audiences. It became the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time in India. Despite its success, Arshad Warsi expressed his dissatisfaction with the film.

Appearing on the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel, Arshad said, "Meine Kalki 2898 AD, jo mujhe achi nahin lagi. Amit Ji (Bachchan) was unbelievable! I cannot believe it." Further, talking about Prabhas, he said, "I am really sad but, why was he was like a joker? Why?"

FPJ Shorts
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral
Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral
Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)
Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)
Read Also
Ram Gopal Varma EXPOSES Telugu Star Who Paid To Run His Flop Film In Theatres; Netizens Feel It Is...
article-image
Read Also
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
article-image

He added, "I want to see a Mad Max yaar, I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyun karte hai aisa mujhe nahi samaj mein aata hai (What have you made it. Why do filmmakers do this, I will never understand),” Arshad added.

Kalki 2898 AD also starred Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana in pivotal roles. Whereas Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ram Gopal Varma made cameos. The film was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Further, Warsi lauded Rajkummar Rao's Srikant and called his performance 'outstanding.' He also praised Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma's Munjya and Kill.

Read Also
Complaint Filed Against Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 Makers For Disrespecting Judicial System Amid...
article-image

On the work front, Arshad will be seen next in Jolly LLB 3. Akshay and Arshad are reprising their roles as lawyers, with Subhash Kapoor on board to direct the project. 

He also has Welcome To The Jungle also starring Akshay Kumar. The film features Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar'...

'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar'...

Hanumankind To Make Acting Debut In Rifle Club After Success Of Big Dawgs, Anurag Kashyap Shares...

Hanumankind To Make Acting Debut In Rifle Club After Success Of Big Dawgs, Anurag Kashyap Shares...

Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar'...

Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar'...

Mukke Paye Si Review: Even B Praak's Melody Couldn't Save Sunny Kaushal, Neha Sharma's 'Love & Loss'...

Mukke Paye Si Review: Even B Praak's Melody Couldn't Save Sunny Kaushal, Neha Sharma's 'Love & Loss'...

Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film

Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film