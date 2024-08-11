'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently opened up on his stance on romance and stated that he feels it is better to be in lust than in love. He opined that while love keeps evolving in a person's lifetime, lust remains constant with a single woman in a man's life.

During his appearance on Unfiltered By Samdish, Arshad stated, "It's better to be in lust than in love. Love changes its form, lust doesn't. Love will change and move on from your wife to parents, kids, your dog, money, car and so on. But lust stays with the same woman. That is why porn stars love each other so much!"

During the same conversation, he also revealed that he does not indulge in watching pornography or reading X-rated magazines. "I am from a boarding school. I've never watched porn or read those magazines," he admitted.

He went on to explain, "The thing is that I like to do things, I don't like to watch them. If I like playing cricket, I don't want to watch it. I don't find it interesting until and unless I do it. The only thing I like to watch and do as well is acting."

For those unversed, Arshad is married to Maria Goretti since February 1996. The couple has two kids -- a son named Zeke Warsi, born in 1998, and a daughter named Zene Zoe Warsi, born in 2007. While Arshad has some of the most memorable comical roles to his credit, Maria prefers to stay away from the limelight, and so do their children.