 'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'

'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'

During the same conversation, Arshad Warsi also revealed that he does not indulge in watching pornography or reading X-rated magazines

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently opened up on his stance on romance and stated that he feels it is better to be in lust than in love. He opined that while love keeps evolving in a person's lifetime, lust remains constant with a single woman in a man's life.

During his appearance on Unfiltered By Samdish, Arshad stated, "It's better to be in lust than in love. Love changes its form, lust doesn't. Love will change and move on from your wife to parents, kids, your dog, money, car and so on. But lust stays with the same woman. That is why porn stars love each other so much!"

FPJ Shorts
MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match
MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video
'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

During the same conversation, he also revealed that he does not indulge in watching pornography or reading X-rated magazines. "I am from a boarding school. I've never watched porn or read those magazines," he admitted.

Read Also
Arshad Warsi's Wife Maria Goretti REACTS After Ambani's Use Elephant As Prop, 'Appalled' At Ivanka...
article-image

He went on to explain, "The thing is that I like to do things, I don't like to watch them. If I like playing cricket, I don't want to watch it. I don't find it interesting until and unless I do it. The only thing I like to watch and do as well is acting."

For those unversed, Arshad is married to Maria Goretti since February 1996. The couple has two kids -- a son named Zeke Warsi, born in 1998, and a daughter named Zene Zoe Warsi, born in 2007. While Arshad has some of the most memorable comical roles to his credit, Maria prefers to stay away from the limelight, and so do their children.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match

MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match

'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'

'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'

'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video

'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video

Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

'You Made Theaters Turn Into Carnivals': Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel Celebrate 1 Year Of Gadar 2...

'You Made Theaters Turn Into Carnivals': Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel Celebrate 1 Year Of Gadar 2...