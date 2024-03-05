 Arshad Warsi's Wife Maria Goretti REACTS After Ambani's Use Elephant As Prop, 'Appalled' At Ivanka Trump's Photo
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations took place recently in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations took place recently in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It was a star-studded affair which was attended by Bollywood celebrities, businessmen, sportmen, and international guests.

On Tuesday, Arshad Warsi's wife and former VJ Maria Goretti took to her Instagram story and criticised the Ambani's for using a elephant as a decor prop. Sharing Ivanka Trump's photo, she wrote, “I'm appalled at this picture of the Ambani celebration. I don't think this should happen to any animal, specially not to animals that are being rescued and rehabilitated."

"Heartbreaking just heartbreaking that this elephant was made to stand like a prop, in the middle of noise and people," concluded Goretti.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been getting slammed by netizens for “disrespecting" Ram Charan at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebration.

On day two, the three Khans—Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan—came together on stage and performed. The trio did the hook step of the RRR song Naatu Naatu. Later, Ram was asked to join them on stage by Shah Rukh. During this, SRK started speaking gibberish Telugu, which included the word 'idli.'

Take a look at the video:

Anant and Radhika will be tying the knot on July 12, 2024.

