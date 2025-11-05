Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Nimrat Kaur, Sunanda Sharma & Other Celebs Visit Gurudwara In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | November 05, 2025

Several Bollywood celebrities visited a gurudwara in Mumbai to seek blessings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma, best known for her song Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Nahi Tu, was among the first ones to arrive

She was all smiles as she greeted paps with folded hands and wished them

Actress Hansika Motwani was also spotted at the gurudwara. She looked beautiful in a mustard yellow dress

Actress Aahana Kumra was also among those celebs with offered prayers at the gurudwara

She opted for an all-orange traditional outfit

Actress Nimrat Kaur visits gurudwara every year on Guru Nanak Jayanti

She wore a beautiful lilac outfit for her visit to gurudwara

