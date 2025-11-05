Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Nimrat Kaur, Sunanda Sharma & Other Celebs Visit Gurudwara In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | November 05, 2025
Several Bollywood celebrities visited a gurudwara in Mumbai to seek blessings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma, best known for her song Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Nahi Tu, was among the first ones to arrive
She was all smiles as she greeted paps with folded hands and wished them
Actress Hansika Motwani was also spotted at the gurudwara. She looked beautiful in a mustard yellow dress
Actress Aahana Kumra was also among those celebs with offered prayers at the gurudwara
She opted for an all-orange traditional outfit
Actress Nimrat Kaur visits gurudwara every year on Guru Nanak Jayanti
She wore a beautiful lilac outfit for her visit to gurudwara
Thanks For Reading!