Ram Gopal Varma EXPOSES Telugu Star Who Paid To Run His Flop Film In Theatres; Netizens Feel It Is 'Prabhas Or Mahesh Babu' (VIDEO)

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made a shocking revelation about a Telugu celebrity and the tricks he used so that his film enjoys a longer run in theatres. While the director did not name anyone in his interview, netizens guessed that he 'exposed' actors Prabhas and Mahesh Babu.

A clip of his interview with Galatta Plus has been doing the rounds on social media. The director is heard stating during the conversation, "One particular hero, corporate company from Bombay came and did a film with a big star in Telugu. The film, maybe at some point, came into deficit. The corporate company wanted to remove it. Now the star’s fans, they felt that it's an insult if it doesn’t at least continue for this long a time."

"So the hero called the corporate company head and said 'I will use my own money but you have to run it till this point of time.' He said as long as he’s spending the money, what would they lose? This was somewhere not communicated to the distributor. So the distributor stopped putting ads in the newspaper that it’s playing in the theatres. That is an extra cost and he’s not being given that because it came into deficit, so it’s a rule he’s following. So in actuality, the film is running and there’s no ad. That’s a very small amount of money but that’s just the corporate policy. So this completely turned off the heroes," the filmmaker added.

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens claimed that the actor is Prabhas and the movie he is talking about is Salaar. However, others believed that he spoke Mahesh Babu and Guntur Kaaram.

"Only one Telugu actor working in Bollywood that is none other than Prabhas," a user wrote on X.

"Lottery Prabhas who else? only he worked with bombay companies till now from TFI. but nobody will talk because he is not a big star," wrote another user.

Mahesh babu guntur karam still running in venkteshwara theatre — B I L L A (@Ramesh_Salaar) August 4, 2024

@Its_CineHub bro, It's Mahesh Babu for GunturKaaram movie 😂



Mahesh Babu told Bollywood can't afford him...but it's true



Bollywood can't afford corporate bookings like Mahesh Babu demands for his films 😂😂 — Master King (@MessRo45) August 4, 2024

Varma is quite vocal about his views and opinions on various issues, especially related to the film industry. He often makes headlines for his bold statements and controversial interviews.

He gained prominence in the 1990s with his breakthrough film Shiva, which was highly acclaimed for its realistic portrayal of college life and its innovative filmmaking techniques. Throughout his career, he has experimented with various genres, including crime, thriller, horror, and drama. Some of his notable films include Satya (1998), Company (2002), Sarkar (2005), Rangeela (1995), and Bhoot (2003), among many others.