 'Can See Jealousy In Your Eyes': Director Ajay Bhupathi SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD
Recently, Arshad Warsi, in an interview, gave his brutal review of Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Arshad Warsi recently spoke about Kalki 2898 AD and revealed that he did not like the movie. While Warsi praised Amitabh Bachchan's terrific performance in the film, he said he felt Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in the film. In response, director Ajay Bhupathi has harshly condemned Warsi's remarks about Prabhas.

Taking to his X, Ajay wrote, "#Prabhas is the man who has given everything & will do anything to take Indian Cinema to the world audience, a Pride of our nation."

"We can see the jealousy on that film, on him in your eyes just because you've faded out & no one gives an eye to you. There's a limit & a way to express our opinion... Seems like you're the one that you've said about him," he concluded.

In a new podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, Arshad said, "Prabhas, I am really sad. Why was he? He was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand)."

Kalki 2898 AD was directed by Nag Ashwin. The film featured Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee and Disha Patani, among others.

The movie also included cameo appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan. It was a dystopian sci-fi story inspired by the legend of the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

Kalki 2898 AD became the 4th highest-grossing film of all time in India and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

