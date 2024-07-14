Nag Ashwin Says Kalki 2898 AD Was Made Without 'Blood, Obscenity' In Deleted Post, Netizens Think It's Dig At Animal

Kalki 2898 AD has entered ₹1000 crore club worldwide. Nag Ashwin, who directed the film, expressed his joy on his social media and penned a heartfelt note.

Nag wrote in a now-deleted post, "This milestone…this number…is obviously massive for a young team like ours…but the fact that we achieved it without blood, gore, obscenity, provocative or exploitative content, means so much…a big thank you to the audience and the actors who stood behind us. Indian Cinema #repatikosam (for tomorrow).”

However, as Nag's note highlighted that his film was made without 'blood or obscenity', netizens assumed that it was a dig at Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Check out Nag Ashwin's note:

A user wrote on X, "Director of #Kalki28989AD Nag Ashwin takes an indirect dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal movie, let's see how Vanga responds to this."

While another said, "One user on X (previously known as Twitter) shared a screenshot of the filmmaker's now-deleted post and wrote, "Budget is 4x times of Animal and have casting like Amitabh, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salman etc etc and comparing yourself with Vanga who made blockbuster with just music screenplay and Ranbir Kapoor. @nagashwin7 enduku ayya comparison (why are you comparing)."

Another comment read, "If it is! I fully support him. It was also difficult to sell this sci fi movie." Nag's deleted-post was also shared by Reddit's BollyBlindNGossips.

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

Kalki 2898 AD starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. While Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, S. S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Verma had cameos in the sci-fi movie.