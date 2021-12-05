Shocking! Shamas Siddiqui fumes over comparison with brother Nawazuddin Siddiqui, sympathises with Aayush Sharma

Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has been an accomplished film director and television director for more than a decade now. However, despite working independently for more than 16 years in the industry, the director feels he never got the due credit for his work and accomplishments. According to him, because of his brother, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fame, he always had to strive hard to get the due credit for his own success. Time and again, everyone gave the credit of his success to Nawazuddin.

Now, after being a victim of partiality and favouritism for years, Shamas has lashed out and revealed the issues he has been facing despite working hard and achieving everything all by himself. Shamas compared his situation with that of actor Aayush Sharma, who in an interview recently revealed that he has been time and again accused of getting everything from his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan. Shamas shared that he, too, has been facing the same issues on a personal level.

Taking to his Twitter account, Shamas sympathised with Aayush and revealed that he could personally understand and feel his worries and difficulties. Shamas further revealed that he earned a lot more money than he earns now after being known as Nawazuddin’s brother.

His post read: “भाई #AayushSharma मैं आपकी ये परेशानी पर्सनली समझ सकता हूँ मुझे भी ये बातें फ़ेस करनी पड़ती हैं जबकि मैं भी 16 सालों से फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री में हूँ, मेरे भाई @Nawazuddin_S के success से पहले ही मैं TV का मशहूर Director था और आज से भी ज़्यादा पैसा कमाता था”

The two brothers had, in fact, collaborated on a project titled Bole Chudiyan. The film is yet to see light of day.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 08:14 PM IST