Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns singer for brother's film, 'Bole Chudiyan'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is on a roll! After receiving love and praise for his recent music video Baarish Ki Jaaye, a song that song marked 130+M views within three weeks of the release, the actor is now all set to win hearts all over again, this time with his singing skills. The actor recently unveiled his song Swaggy Chudiyan from his film Bole Chudiyan marking his singing debut. The song shows a completely new avatar of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
“I have always aimed to experiment and offer something new and unique to my fans. When I was offered to sing for my brother's film I did not give it a second thought as I always say I want to do something new and out of my comfort zone and singing was one of those things. I hope just like I enjoyed shooting every bit of this song my fans enjoy it too,” the actor said.
The film also marks the directorial debut of Nawazuddin’s brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.
