Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns singer for brother's film, 'Bole Chudiyan'

“I have always aimed to experiment and offer something new and unique to my fans. When I was offered to sing for my brother's film I did not give it a second thought as I always say I want to do something new and out of my comfort zone and singing was one of those things. I hope just like I enjoyed shooting every bit of this song my fans enjoy it too,” the actor said.

The film also marks the directorial debut of Nawazuddin’s brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.