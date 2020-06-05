Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother reacts to niece's sexual harassment accusations

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas has come out and spoken about the accusation made by his niece.

"She is the daughter of our brother who stays in Dehradun. She ran away from home at a minor age and married a boy; my brother had then filed a missing complaint to the connected police station," Shamas told ETimes, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

Shamas added the matter was then taken to the High Court.

"This case was going on in Dehradun and then it went to the High Court, she showed fake school certificates to prove that she was not a minor. The matter also went to the Supreme Court and they returned the case of HC, this is a two year old case, pending since 2018," he said.