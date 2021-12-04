Aayush Sharma recalls being labelled his wife Arpita’s ‘dog’ after debut in ‘LoveYatri’

Actor Aayush Sharma, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release 'Antim: The Final Truth', first stepped into the world of acting in 2018 with the romantic film 'Loveyatri', which also stars Warina Hussain.

In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Aayush recalled that he was labelled his wife Arpita’s “dog” during his Bollywood debut.

The actor said that although his wife was not involved in his launch, she was dragged unnecessarily while bashing him.

Sharma said, “When my first film released, a very major newspaper said, ‘Next time if Arpita wants to launch a dog, Salman (Khan) should launch a dog.’ I was like, ‘That’s fine, I completely understand. The film is out there, everyone has the full right to give their opinions about the film.’ But to involve my wife in this criticism, I didn’t really understand."

He further stated that his superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan went out of his way to launch him, and that his wife had nothing to do with it.

“The person who produced the film is Salman bhai, the person who is involved in my training is Salman bhai, the person who really gave me the platform is Salman bhai,” said Aayush.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Aayush said: "I don't feel like a star. I feel like I am just starting off. It is the first few footings into the industry. I am still learning. I am still getting the hang of becoming an actor first."

Born in Himachal Pradesh, the 31-year-old actor says that likes to perform in the best of his abilities.

"I genuinely believe is that what is in my hand is to choose the scripts that I really like to do and perform in the best of my abilities," added Aayush.

'Antim' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salman Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The film also marks the debut of actor Mahima Makwana.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:28 AM IST