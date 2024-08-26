 Shivani Kumari Yet To Receive Bigg Boss OTT 3 Money, Manager Clarifies She Did NOT Buy New Car
Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Shivani Kumari recently posed with a swanky new car alongside her mother; however, her manager clarified that it was not her car.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image

Shivani Kumari, who hails from a village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, shot to fame after she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. Being the lowest-paid contestant in the show, she was recently seen posing with a car, leading netizens to speculate that she had purchased a swanky new vehicle worth ₹13 lakh.

However, her manager, Abhishek Kumar, denied such claims and clarified that it was his newly bought car and Shivani was just posing with it. Speaking to Times Now, he said, "Shivani Kumari and her mother are just posing with a car purchased by me."

article-image

Further, he stated that Shivani has yet to receive her payment from Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers and her motive is to use the money to educate poor girls.

article-image

"People think that she used the money for her own benefits, but that’s not true. She is yet to get her Bigg Boss OTT 3 money. There was a mistake in an invoice sent by the team. Not only Shivani, all the contestants are yet to get their fees," he stated.

Shivani Kumari is a popular YouTuber who has 2.93 million subscribers on her channel. When she entered Bigg Boss OTT 3, netizens compared her to Manisha Rani from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

During her stint on the show, she had many differences with Poulomi Das and would often pass comments on Das' outfits.

article-image

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 3 was won by ​Sana Makbul Khan. She ended up winning the trophy along with a Rs 25 lakh cash prize.

