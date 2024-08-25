 Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Shivani Kumari Buys Swanky New Maruti Suzuki Car Worth ₹13 Lakh (PHOTOS)
Shivani Kumari made headlines by purchasing a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a stylish and compact SUV that has been gaining popularity in India

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Shivani Kumari |

Shivani Kumari rose to fame for her performance in Bigg Boss OTT 3. She has achieved milestones on the professional front. The social media influencer made headlines by purchasing a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a stylish and compact SUV that has been gaining popularity in India. The car is worth approximately Rs 13 lakh.

She celebrated this milestone with her close friends and family members. A paparazzi page shared pictures of her with the dynamic model Fronx as she posed for the lens along with her mother. The post reads, "Hailing from an extremely remote village in Uttar Pradesh, this go-getter lady challenged all the norms and went on to become a social media sensation."

"Her USP is her ability to openly confess her flaws before everyone. One such confession that she made was that, while she is extremely good in Hindi, she is not that great in English," the post stated.

The model she opted for has a powerful engine, smart style, modern design and is comfy for urban drivers. Fans and followers of the actress congratulated her on social media, expressing their admiration for her choice. One of the users wrote, "Mubarak ho gaadi mein chhilana mat usmein alag se speaker honge."

Another user commented, "Bigg Boss se sab possible h."

The third user wrote, "Chalo kisi ki maut par vlog banena ka award mil gaya."

Earlier celebrated Raksha Bandhan with two of her Bigg Boss besties Love Kataria, and Vishal Pandey, and also shared videos with them on her social media. Her journey of hard work and determination marked yet another achievement in her career.

