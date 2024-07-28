 'Armaan Malik Brainwash Karte Hai': Shivani Kumari Reacts For FIRST Time After Bigg Boss OTT 3 Eviction
Shivani Kumari, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, has reacted to her eviction from the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Shivani Kumari's eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has come across as a very shocking one. The popular creator was evicted from the show based on the votes of the contestants inside and just after her, Vishal Pandey too was evicted from the show.

Now, right after her eviction, Shivani Kumari has given her first reaction on the show and the game of the contestants inside the house. In a vlog shared by the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame recently, Shivani can be seen accusing Armaan of playing a dirty game and mind washing the contestants. She also accused him of trying to break her group. The vlog starts with Shivani being elated upon seeing her Instagram followers go up to 5.5 million from 4 million in just 35 days. She then thanks all her fans for the love and goes ahead to reveal what all conspired in the show.

Shivani states how there were a lot of conspiracies which tried to break her group. She also expressed her shock on Vishal Pandey's eviction from the show and stated that apart from Sana and Lovekesh, there is not even one good face left in the show. Further accusing Armaan of scheming, the popular creator mentions how he has always tried to brainwash people and that he thinks very highly of himself and also believes that he is playing a very smart game. Shivani says, ''Itni saazish rachi jaati hai, itna acha group tha usme itni daraar daalne ki koshish kari logon ne, Armaan Bhaiyya toh itna mind wash karte hai sabka, apne aap mein bahut acha samjte hai ke hum bahut acha kar rahe hai, Bekar.''

For the uninformed, Shivani was ousted based on the votes of the contestants, where as, Vishal Pandey was evicted based on the audience votes.

