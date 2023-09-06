Shilpa Shetty Kundra At Sukhee Trailer Launch: I Wasn’t Ready To Play Sukhpreet

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Borrowing a leaf from the life of an average Indian woman, the cast and team of the upcoming film Sukhee revealed its trailer amid a packed press event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Gracing the event with their charm, the team featuring actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kusha Kapila, Pavleen Gujral, Dilnaz Irani, Jyoti Kapoor, Chaitannya Choudhry, director Sonal Joshi and producer Vikram Malhotra were present in attendance.

The film traces the life of Sukhpreet Kalra aka Sukhee, played by Shilpa, a 38-year-old homemaker who grabs the second chance to live her life all over again, when a chance reunion with her college friends, is planned. Across a span of seven days, Sukhee rediscovers a side of herself that she had left behind while fulfilling her responsibilities as a loyal and dutiful woman of her household.

From L-R: Chaitannya Choudhry, Kusha Kapila, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Pavleen Gujral, Dilnaz Irani, Jyoti Kapoor | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Before Shilpa revealed what was it about Sukhee that convinced her to play the part, the actress made an astonishing revelation that she herself had tried persuading the team to not cast her. She says, “I vehemently tried to convince them to cast somebody else for Sukhee instead of casting me. I did not think I was ready to play the part, then. But, I’m very happy that both Sonal (Joshi) and Vikram (Malhotra) stuck by their conviction for over eight months, till I finally agreed.”

Speaking about what does her character hold anew for her as a performer, she says, “When you see Sukhee, you will realise that there are many women like her around you. With forgotten dreams and ambitions of their own. You will be reminded of how they deserve a chance to be happy in life again and rediscover themselves.”

From L-R: Vikram Malhotra, Chaitannya Choudhry, Kusha Kapila, Sonal Joshi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Pavleen Gujral, Dilnaz Irani, Jyoti Kapoor | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kusha, a popular influencer in her right, was asked to comment about her presence in two upcoming films that explore female friendships and bonds and does that instil confidence in her to pursue acting, despite not hailing from an acting background per se. She says, “Where I come from, to say that you want to become an actor would sound audacious. But not many know that Sonal and I have done nukkad naatak (street plays) together. Back in college, I would actively participate in extra-curricular activities. Also, in my right as a content creator, I have always collaborated with Shilpa in the past. So, I’m happy to see how everything has manifested, in itself.”

Sonal, who marks her directorial debut with Sukhee, shares how did she find the inkling to make the film. “For me, my mother was my immediate inspiration. Watching her life so closely, gave me the opportunity to sit and write this film.”

Sukhee releases in cinemas on September 22.

