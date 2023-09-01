Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Offer Prayer At Baglamukhi Mata Temple In Agra; Visuals Surface

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra on Thursday (August 31) offered prayers at the Baglamukhi Mata temple in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The actor was seen performing aarti in casual outfits, whereas her husband opted for traditional wear.

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Sukhee’ which is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma. It stars Shilpa Shetty in a never-seen-before avatar along with Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry and Amit Sadh. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

Sukhee narrates the story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife and her friends, who go to Delhi to attend their school reunion after 20 years. Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences and emotions, and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother, to being a woman again.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.