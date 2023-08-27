Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Ragda Pattice & Desserts At Her Favourite Sweet Shop In Mumbai (WATCH)

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Sukhee. On Sunday, the actress was spotted enjoying her dessert binge with her close friend in Mumbai.

Shilpa, who is known to be one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood, also enjoys her cheat days to the fullest. The latest one was extra special as she walked down her childhood memories and enjoyed some scrumptious desserts in Chembur.

She visited her favorite dessert place and according to the videos shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, she also treated paps to some sweets.

One of the clips shows her having ragada pattice with her friend. She had sweets like milk cake and mava cake. Take a look at the videos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will next be seen on the big screens in Sukhee with Amid Sadh, Kusha Kapila and others. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film is all set to hit the screens on September 22.

Sukhee is touted to be fun entertainer in which Shilpa will essay the titular character of Sukhpreet 'Sukhee' Kalra. It revolves around the story of a 38-year old Punjabi housewife and her friends, who go to Delhi to attend their school reunion after 20 years.

It also features Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral and Chaitannya Choudhry among others.

Shilpa will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)