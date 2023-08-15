Shilpa Shetty Slams Trolls Who Criticised Her For Wearing Shoes During Flag Hoisting: 'Get Your Facts Right & Back Off'

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated Independence Day with her family members on Tuesday. She hoisted the national flag and even gave a glimpse of the celebration on her official social media accounts. However, the actress was brutally trolled for wearing shoes while hoisting the flag.

Hours after she posted the video on Instagram, Shilpa gave a befitting reply to trolls and asked them to 'back off'. In the comments section, netizens were quick to post messages like, "It would have been better to take off the shoes and raise the flag" and "Chappal jute to uthaar dete."

Shilpa was in no mood to ignore the trolls and she wrote in the comments section, "I am aware of the Rules of conduct while hoisting the flag, the RESPECT for my country and THE FLAG stems from my heart and not up for questioning. I am a proud Indian. Today’s post was to share and celebrate that emotion. To all the trollers (that I ignore usually) DO NOT appreciate YOU airing your ignorance and spreading negativity on this Day. So get your facts rights and please BACK OFF."

In the said video, Shilpa was seen hoisting the national flag with husband Raj Kundra, her mother and son Viaan Raj Kundra. They are also seen singing the national anthem.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar Sidharth Malhotra, and others, extended Independence Day wishes on social media.

Shilpa Shetty's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is all set to be a part of Dhruva Sarja's upcoming film KD: The Devil. The film will mark Shilpa's return to Kannada cinema after 18 years.

She also has Rohit Shetty's OTT show Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline.