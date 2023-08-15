From Kajol To Sidharth Malhotra, Celebs Change Their DP To Tricolour On Independence Day 2023 |

Every Indian across the globe proudly celebrates August 15 as Independence Day. It is celebrated as the day India broke free from the chains of the British Raj. It marked a dramatic shift in the course of the entire world where India, which had been drained to the last drop, stripped of nearly all its wealth and historical and civilisational glory was born anew, at the stroke of midnight 77 years ago in 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to change the display picture of their social media accounts to the tricolour in the spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Modi also changed the display picture of his social media accounts to the national flag. While ministers and leaders followed suit, Bollywood celebs also joined the campaign. Among those who changed their display picture are Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sidharth Malhotra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar, and Anupam Kher.

PM Modi on Tuesday hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort. He inspected the Tri-Services guard of honour. On his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. Earlier, before heading towards the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!," the Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

