Fighter: FIRST LOOK Of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer To Release On Independence Day 2023

Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone are gearing up to unveil a BIG Independence Day surprise for all of their fans. The power-packed pair's upcoming venture, 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand, has been a hot topic ever since its inception, and their latest announcement is set to fuel the excitement even further.

Marking the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Deepika Padukone and the Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan, 'Fighter' promises a riveting experience as India's inaugural aerial action film.

With Independence Day on the horizon, the film's creators are gearing up to deliver an exhilarating revelation that will undoubtedly leave their audience yearning for more.

DEEPIKA & HRITHIK SHARE AN UPDATE

The announcement came on Monday as Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a captivating image featuring two fighter planes, accompanied by the text "Spirit of the Fighter, This Independence Day."

The enigmatic caption "10 AM, Tomorrow" has left fans eagerly counting down to the big moment.

While sharing the post, Deepika also tagged her Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the post.

Hrithik Roshan, not to be outdone, shared the same electrifying poster on his own Instagram account. Adding his own touch of anticipation, he wrote, "#SpiritOfFighter 10 AM TOMORROW," amplifying the fervor surrounding the impending announcement.

This revelation arrives amidst the mounting excitement for Siddharth Anand's upcoming directorial spectacle. The joint announcement by the lead actors has sent waves of enthusiasm through their fanbase, intensifying the anticipation for "Fighter."

The announcement, imbued with the patriotic spirit of Independence Day, has been an unexpected delight for fans. Following the massive successes of films like "WAR" and "Pathaan," Siddharth Anand is gearing up for another blockbuster with "Fighter." The joint revelation by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan has set the bar even higher, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the unveiling at 10 AM tomorrow.

ABOUT FIGHTER

"Fighter," produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is set to showcase the talents of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to grace theatres on January 25, 2024, promising a cinematic experience like no other

