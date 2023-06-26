Fighter: Hrithik Roshan Looks Geared Up For Action In FIRST Still, Leaves Fans Excited

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan surprised his fans as he shared his first look from the much-awaited film Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The action-packed large screen spectacle will see Hrithik and Deepika as Indian Air Force pilots.

In the first look still, Hrithik is seen dressed in a pilot G-suit with gloves on. He holds on to a part of an aircraft as he stands and stares at the skyline. However, his face is not revealed in the picture.

Soon after he shared his first look on Instagram, excited fans flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

Turning producer with Fighter, director Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming India’s biggest action films, is pulling out all stops to set up this massive spectacle, set to grip audiences with a never before big screen experience.

The film, paying a tribute to India's armed forces, is perfectly timed to open during the Republic Day weekend. It will release on January 25, 2023.

A first on many accounts, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action film. It’s also the first time Hrithik shares screen space with Deepika.

Shot across the world, it promises state of the art techniques and technology in the making of the film.

